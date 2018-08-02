Rolling Stone

Hear Zayn, Timbaland Team for Sultry New Song ‘Too Much’

Track will appear on singer’s forthcoming second album

Zayn Malik finds himself caught in the throes of desire on his new song “Too Much.”

The song boasts a quintessential Timbaland beat, with gauzy synths around a thumping drum track, creating an atmosphere that’s sensual and futuristic. Timbo lends a vocal hook as well. His low, mechanized chant complements Zayn’s limber vocals that swing into a delicate falsetto.

“Too Much” will appear on Zayn’s forthcoming second album, which will be released via RCA Records. A release date and title have yet to be announced. Zayn’s debut album, Mind of Mine, arrived in 2016.

Over the past year, Zayn has released a steady stream of singles including “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, “Let Me,” “Entertainer” and “Sour Diesel.” In July, he shared a cover of Elvis Presley’s classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

