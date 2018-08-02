Hear Zayn, Timbaland Team for Sultry New Song ‘Too Much’

Zayn Malik finds himself caught in the throes of desire on his new song “Too Much.”

The song boasts a quintessential Timbaland beat, with gauzy synths around a thumping drum track, creating an atmosphere that’s sensual and futuristic. Timbo lends a vocal hook as well. His low, mechanized chant complements Zayn’s limber vocals that swing into a delicate falsetto.

“Too Much” will appear on Zayn’s forthcoming second album, which will be released via RCA Records. A release date and title have yet to be announced. Zayn’s debut album, Mind of Mine, arrived in 2016.

Over the past year, Zayn has released a steady stream of singles including “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, “Let Me,” “Entertainer” and “Sour Diesel.” In July, he shared a cover of Elvis Presley’s classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”