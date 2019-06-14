Hear Zara Larsson Guest on New BTS Single ‘A Brand New Day’

BTS have shared “A Brand New Day,” the second single from their mobile game BTS World. The track features Zara Larsson, who co-wrote the song, and was produced by Mura Masa. BTS band members V and J-Hope take on vocals alongside Larsson on the upbeat, shimmering number.

The soundtrack to BTS World will be released on June 28th via Netmarble. The group recently shared another single from the soundtrack, “Dream Glow,” which features Charli XCX and was produced by Norwegian team Stargate. BTS World, which will drop June 25th, will allow players to act as BTS’ manager, “with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars,” according to a press release. The soundtrack will feature more brand new songs from the seven BTS members, as well as other guest collaborators.

BTS recently released their new EP Map of the Soul: Persona and are currently on a world tour in support of the new music. Larsson will release her new single “All The Time” on June 21st via Epic Records/TEN, which comes off her forthcoming second album.