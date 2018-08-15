Hear Yoko Ono’s Stark Reimagining of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Yoko One has shared another preview from her upcoming new album Warzone, “Where Do We Go From Here?”

The experimental artist paired the ominous piano ballad – a reworking of a song that featured on 1996’s Rising, Ono’s collaboration with the Sean Lennon-led IMA – with an lyrics video featuring Ono’s own hand drawings, which were then animated by Sam Williams.

“Where do we go from here,” Ono asks as the song opens. “If we sweep the bottom of the rivers / We’ll find bodies that shouldn’t be there / If we sweep the courts and the offices / We’ll find heads that shouldn’t be there / Cats on the hill, ready to kill.”

Ono previously unveiled “Warzone” and “Now or Never” from Warzone, featuring 13 reworked tracks that Ono stripped down. The album closes with a new rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“Here in this minimalist landscape the content of her message rings clear and unencumbered; sometimes somber warnings, sometimes uplifting encouragement, but her wisdom and fortitude are unflinchingly strong, her power having intensified with time and life experience,” Ono said of Warzone, arriving October 19th.