Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Nicki Minaj Belatedly Adds 6ix9ine Collaboration 'FEFE' to 'Queen' Tracklist Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Yoko Ono’s Stark Reimagining of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Singer revisits 1996 track for upcoming LP ‘Warzone’

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Yoko One has shared another preview from her upcoming new album Warzone, “Where Do We Go From Here?”

The experimental artist paired the ominous piano ballad – a reworking of a song that featured on 1996’s Rising, Ono’s collaboration with the Sean Lennon-led IMA – with an lyrics video featuring Ono’s own hand drawings, which were then animated by Sam Williams.

“Where do we go from here,” Ono asks as the song opens. “If we sweep the bottom of the rivers / We’ll find bodies that shouldn’t be there / If we sweep the courts and the offices / We’ll find heads that shouldn’t be there / Cats on the hill, ready to kill.”

Ono previously unveiled “Warzone” and “Now or Never” from Warzone, featuring 13 reworked tracks that Ono stripped down. The album closes with a new rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“Here in this minimalist landscape the content of her message rings clear and unencumbered; sometimes somber warnings, sometimes uplifting encouragement, but her wisdom and fortitude are unflinchingly strong, her power having intensified with time and life experience,” Ono said of Warzone, arriving October 19th.

In This Article: Yoko Ono

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad