Hear Yoko Ono’s Scathing New Version of ‘Woman Power’

Yoko Ono takes aim at 2,000 years of “fear and tyranny” on a revamped version of “Woman Power.” The track will appear on the upcoming album Warzone, on which Ono “revisits and reimagines” her earlier songs.

The original song, titled “Women Power,” appeared on the 1973 album Feeling the Space. The Warzone version is similar, filled with gnarled electric guitar riffs, though darting strings sound different in the mix. In the second half of the new version, Ono also cuts away the guitar for nearly a minute, letting her voice ring out with little accompaniment.

The singer does not sugarcoat her message on “Woman Power”: Things are going badly, and it’s largely the result of male stupidity. “Did you know that one day you lost your way, man?” she sings. Later, she makes a prediction. “In the coming age of feminist society, we’ll regain our human dignity,” Ono asserts. “We’ll lay some truth and clarity and bring back nature’s beauty.”

Warzone was made with our tumultuous political moment in mind. “The world is so messed up,” Ono said in a statement. “Things are very difficult for everybody. It’s a warzone that we are living in. I like to create things in a new way. Every day things change.”

Warzone is due out October 19th.