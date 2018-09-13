Hear Yoko Ono Revitalize ‘Children Power’ With New Joy, Animal Noises

Yoko Ono has transformed her 1985 Starpeace track “Children Power” into a nuanced, but no less joyful song for her upcoming album Warzone, out October 19th via Chimera Music.

The original version of “Children Power” is a stomping rock cut that paired crunchy guitars with an array of playful flourishes. Ono’s new iteration boasts a much more streamlined arrangement, but it doesn’t forfeit any exuberance. Instead, a rambunctious chorus backs Ono’s vocals as the song builds to a delightful peak punctuated by unexpected animal noises.

Warzone finds Ono reimagining 13 songs she originally released between 1970 and 2009. The arrangements, like “Children Power,” will be stripped-down in order emphasize Ono’s vocals and lyrics.

Ono has been releasing new Warzone songs every week and has so far shared fresh renditions of the title track, “Women Power,” “Now Or Never” and “Where do We Go From Here.” Warzone will also notably feature a new rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” for which Ono finally received a co-writing credit last year.