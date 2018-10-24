Rolling Stone
Hear William Shatner, Iggy Pop’s ‘Silent Night’ From Upcoming Christmas LP

Stooges singer delivers sentimental rendition of Christmas classic bookended by ‘Star Trek’ actor’s spoken word

William Shatner in 2016.

William Shatner has unwrapped his version of "Silent Night" featuring Iggy Pop from the actor's Christmas LP 'Shatner Claus.'

Before William Shatner releases his seasonal LP Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album on Friday, the Star Trek actor has unwrapped his version of “Silent Night” featuring Iggy Pop.

Keeping with the spoken word motif of his infamous musical work, Shatner provides the bookending narration for the Christmas classic, while Pop swoops in with his trademark baritone to deliver a sentimental, traditional of “Silent Night.”

Pop isn’t the only rocker to get his carol on on Shatner Claus: The actor has recruited an all-star cast including Henry Rollins (“Jingle Bells“), ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons (“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”), Yes’ Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren (“Winter Wonderland”), Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Judy Collins (“White Christmas”) and Brad Paisley (“Blue Christmas”) for the album.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album, out Friday via Cleopatra Records, also boasts one original song, “One for You, One for Me.” The album marks the actor’s second LP of 2018: Earlier this year, Shatner teamed with Alabama’s Jeff Cook for Why Not Me?, a collection of country songs.

