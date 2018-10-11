Weezer’s New Video Stars Pete Wentz As Aggravated Uber Driver

Weezer released the first song off their upcoming The Black Album, which will drop next year via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. The thumping rock song “Can’t Knock The Hustle” arrives in the form of a music video that stars Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz as an Uber driver.

In the four-minute video, produced by Jerry Media, Wentz plays a driver who is fed up with his obnoxious nighttime passengers. As Wentz drives around Los Angeles he has to deal with a couple who can’t stop making out, much to his dismay. Eventually they start fighting, leading to a bloody incident that just serves to amp up the romantic backseat entanglement.

“Can’t Knock The Hustle” was produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, who the band worked with for the first time. It’s Weezer’s first new music since their recent release of a cover of Toto’s “Africa.” The band has also announced a set of tour dates for next spring with the Pixies, which kick off March 8 in Louisville, KY. The co-headlining run will wrap April 12th in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on October 19th at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Weezer Tour Dates

3/8/19 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3/10/19 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

3/13/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/14/19 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

3/16/19 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino*

3/17/19 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

3/19/19 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

3/20/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

3/22/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

3/24/19 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

3/26/19 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/27/19 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/28/19 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/30/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/31/19 Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

4/5/19 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

4/6/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/7/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/9/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4/10/19 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*

4/12/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center