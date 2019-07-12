Hear Wale’s Sultry New Single ‘On Chill’

Wale has paired up with singer-songwriter Jeremih for a brand new single, “On Chill,” which marks a listen from the rapper’s upcoming album. Wale previously worked with Jeremih on 2014’s “The Body” and song marks a reunion for the two. The slick track, produced by LT Mo and Va, centers on a tumultuous relationship, with the rapper singing, “We’ve been on a tragedy for months/Why can’t you agree with me for once/Maybe we can be on chill tonight/Maybe I can give you chills too.” He eventually acknowledges, “If we good, that’s good enough.”

Wale has been teasing the new single all week, recently posting Urban Dictionary’s definition of “Situationship” on Twitter. “A detailed analysis (this ain’t the name of my single tho) coming in 2 days,” the rapper noted.

A detailed analysis (this ain’t the name of my single tho) coming in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/xKQVCyFhJO — Wale (@Wale) July 10, 2019

The release of “On Chill” follows Wale’s recent track “Gemini (2 Sides).” The rapper is preparing to release his sixth album, a follow-up to 2017’s Shine, this fall, although no release date is officially confirmed. Earlier this year Wale collaborated with Elle Varner for her album. The pair joined up for a single (and music video) called “Pour Me” in March.