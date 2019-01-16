×
Hear Vic Mensa Cover ‘Zombie’ Honoring Cranberries’ Singer Dolores O’Riordan

Chicago rapper formed a new band — 93PUNX — to perform music that isn’t hip-hop, and chose to cover a Cranberries’ song on the anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan’s death

Vic Mensa performs "We Could Be Free" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in WashingtonStudent Gun Protests, Washington, USA - 24 Mar 2018

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan died one year ago this week. In memory of their departed band member, The Cranberries’ announced a new album, which will be their final release as a band, along with a new single called “All Over Now.”

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Vic Mensa also took the opportunity to pay homage to O’Riordan. Alongside a new band called 93PUNX, a group designed to provide a backdrop to Mensa’s output that falls outside of hip-hop, Mensa fronts a cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

The band’s 1994 protest song — it references a 1993 IRA bombing — is repurposed by Mensa and co. to be a slightly more drone-y take on the classic. It’s slowed down, and Mensa’s baritone provides a completely different take on O’Riordan’s original. “We connected to zombie because we were born from violence,” Mensa — who has spent the last few years as a gun reform advocate — wrote in a statement. “RIP Dolores.”

