Hear Unreleased Joe Strummer Rock Saga ‘Rose of Erin’

The Clash’s Joe Strummer regales with the tale of a young woman who shoots her lover and flees town on the previously unreleased song, “Rose of Erin.” The track will appear on the upcoming box set, Joe Strummer 001, which arrives September 28th.

“Rose of Erin” is a steady rock saga that incorporates elements of Irish music and blends Strummer’s guitar with an array of orchestral flourishes. In the song, Strummer recalls the life of a young woman named Erin, whose singing voice turns her into a musical sensation until one night she shoots her lover in a cheap saloon, flees town and travels the world.

Strummer wrote “Rose of Erin” for the 1993 Sara Driver film, When Pigs Fly. Though a version of the song can be heard in the movie, the soundtrack was never released.

Joe Strummer 001 covers Strummer’s prolific career outside his recordings with the Clash. It boasts a mix of solo material, songs with the 101ers and Mescaleros and the first recordings Strummer made post-Clash with former bandmate Mick Jones. “Rose of Erin” follows previously released Joe Strummer 001 offerings “It’s a Rockin’ World” and “London Is Burning” (the latter, recorded with the Mescaleros, is not to be confused with the Clash’s “London’s Burning”).