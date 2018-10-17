Hear Ty Segall’s Excellent Remake of the Dils’ 1978 Punk Classic ‘Class War’

The Dils were one of the best bands on the West Coast in the late Seventies, known for the their endearing sibling vocal blend and strong social messages. 1978’s “Class War” blended both of those elements: “I wanna war, between the rich and the poor / I wanna fight and know what I’m fighting for in a class war,” brothers Chip and Tony Kinman in the one-minute-forty-one-second classic.

The prolific indie-rocker Ty Segall decided to cover the song on his new covers album, Fudge Sandwich, out October 26th. Segall slows the song down and turns it into an acoustic stomper, adding an entirely new dimension.

The Dils’ Chip Kinman approves: “Ty Segall answers questions that Tony and I never even thought to ask with his version of ‘Class War.’ I LOVE it!” he said in a statement. Listen to the original version.

Segall also covers a bunch of other classics on Fudge Sandwich, including the Grateful Dead’s “St. Stephen” and Funkadelic’s “Hit it and Quit It.” Segall’s rep said he recorded the covers LP “for fun …. he hopes you like it. If you don’t, it’s okay because he really just made it for fun.”

