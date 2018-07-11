Hear Twenty One Pilots’ New Songs ‘Jumpsuit,’ ‘Nico and the Niners’

Twenty One Pilots veer in two polar opposite directions – proggy alt-rock and psychedelic reggae-rap – on their two new singles, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners.” The tracks appear on the band’s upcoming fifth LP, Trench, out October 5th via Fueled By Ramen.

The duo anchor “Jumpsuit” with distorted bass guitar, crisp drumming and dark washes of synth, as frontman Tyler Joseph builds from a near-whisper to a full-throated scream to an atmospheric falsetto. “I can’t believe how much I hate/ Pressures of a new place roll my way,” he sings. “Jumpsuit, jumpsuit, cover me.”

The band paired “Jumpsuit” with an eerie video starring Joseph in a pair of surreal scenes: singing on the hood of a burning car and standing in a stream while staring down a hooded person – possibly Death? – who rides on a white horse.

“Nico and the Niners” adopts a lighter, more upbeat vibe, as Joseph alternates between singing and rapping over a lightly dubby groove laced with rippling tremolo synths, programmed kick drums and down-pitched vocals. He also appears to reference their other new song, singing, “I’m heavy; my jumpsuit is on steady/ I’m lighter when I’m lower; I’m higher when I’m heavy.”

Twenty One Pilots will promote Trench – which follows their Grammy-winning 2015 album, Blurryface – with a headlining world tour set to launch October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee. The North American leg concludes November 21st in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by shows in Australia, Europe and the U.K.

Twenty One Pilots 2018 North American Tour Dates

October 16 – Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN

October 17 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

October 19 – Enterprise Center @ St Louis, MO

October 20 – Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center @ Milwaukee, WI

October 21 – Xcel Energy Center @ St Paul, MN

October 23 – Quicken Loans Arena @ Cleveland, OH

October 24 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

October 26 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA

October 27 – NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum @ Uniondale, NY

October 28 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

October 30 – Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY

October 31 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, DC

November 2 – Philips Arena @ Atlanta, GA

November 3 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

November 4 – BB&T Center @ Sunrise, FL

November 6 – Toyota Center @ Houston, TX

November 7 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

November 9 – Talking Stick Resort Arena @ Phoenix, AZ

November 10 – The Forum @ Inglewood, CA

November 11 – Oracle Arena @ Oakland, CA

November 13 – Vivint Smart Home Arena @ Salt Lake City, UT

November 15 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR

November 16 – Tacoma Dome @ Tacoma, WA

November 17 – Taco Bell Arena @ Boise, ID

November 19 – Pepsi Center @ Denver, CO

November 20 – Pinnacle Bank Arena @ Lincoln, NE

November 21 – Sprint Center @ Kansas City, MO