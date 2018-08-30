Hear Tune-Yards Cover Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

Tune-Yards recorded a funky cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” for Spotify’s Single Sessions.

The art-pop duo added a rhythmic force to the 1983 synth-pop hit, from Nate Brenner’s throbbing bassline to Merrill Garbus’ array of looped percussion and rattling electronic hi-hats. The frontwoman recreated Annie Lennox’s soulful vocal harmonies and improvs, highlighting her obvious musical influence.

The group also recorded a new version of their wild track “ABC 123,” which originally appeared on their January-issued fourth LP, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life.

Tune-Yards are set to launch a North American tour on September 7th in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The trek, which runs through early November, includes a pair of New York dates (September 15th in Queens, the 17th in Brooklyn) opening for David Byrne.