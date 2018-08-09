Hear Troye Sivan’s Affectionate New Song ‘Animal’

Troye Sivan has unveiled new song “Animal,” which will appear on his forthcoming album, Bloom. The follow-up to the Australian singer’s 2015 debut, Blue Neighbourhood, Bloom will be released on August 31st.

On “Animal,” Sivan traverses love and lust themes over an atmospheric soundscape. “I want you all to myself/ Don’t leave none for nobody else/ I am an animal with you,” Sivan affectionately sings on the chorus. “No angels could beckon me back/ It’s hotter than hell where I’m at/ I am an animal with you.”

The track follows previously released singles “My My My!,” “The Good Side,” “Bloom” and “Dance to This,” which features Ariana Grande.

Sivan will embark on a headlining North American fall tour in support of Bloom. It kicks off in Irving, Texas at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on September 21st and wraps up on November 8th in Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.