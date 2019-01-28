Tom DeLonge Brings Charming Story ‘Who Here Knows Who Took My Clothes?’ to Life

Tom DeLonge released an animated version of his 2018 children’s book, Who Here Knows Who Took My Clothes? The former Blink-182 member narrates the wacky video, which features animation from Zach Passero.

The story follows a man on his quest to retrieve his mysteriously disappeared clothing. Since the theft occurs while the protagonist is taking a bath, he must roam his destinations – a neighborhood, a park, vast hills – nude, before stumbling upon the items in the cave of a giggling beast. “I stole all of your clothes while you took your bath,” the creature admits. “Because seeing you naked just makes me laugh.”

In a statement about the video, DeLonge noted that he enjoyed writing the children’s book since the process was “similar to songwriting.”

“They’re short pieces of poetry that rhyme,” he said. “I thought it would be funny to write a children’s book about a man running around looking for his clothing. I actually started writing this one long before I published my first children’s book, The Lonely Astronaut, but I wound up losing it. I was able to bring it to life again after a family member found it sitting in an old journal … I never imagined that the book would’ve turned out as good as it did, but [Ryan Jones’] fun and rich artwork married perfectly with my sense of humor. Then Zach Passero and his incredible animation skills entered the picture and we wound up making something that I think is really special.”

DeLonge recently announced that he’s producing a TBS series adaptation of his 2015 graphic novel, Strange Times.