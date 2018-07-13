Hear Tinashe Unload on Ex on New Single ‘Like I Used To’

Three months after Joyride, Tinashe is back with a surprise new single “Like I Used To,” which the singer dropped onto digital music services Friday.

The lyrics find Tinashe ruminating on the tail end of a relationship over a sleek, shimmery beat, with fans already speculating whether the single is about her recent TMZ-probed breakup with NBA player Ben Simmons.

“Riding down Hollywood, I’m cruising / Can’t be stagnant, gotta keep it moving / I gave up all my love but you abused it / Now you just something I checked off my to-do list,” Tinashe sings; basketball-referencing lyrics like “I gotta pass on you” and “This shit too easy like a free-throw” also suggest that the ex on the track is the Philadelphia 76ers star, who is now reportedly dating Kendall Jenner.

“Like I Used To” arrives just three months after the release of Tinashe’s much-delayed second album Joyride. According to a June tweet by the track’s producer Hitmaka, the single is the first from the singer’s upcoming new album Nashe; the song’s cover art also hints at the Nashe project, which Hitmaka says he is executive producing.