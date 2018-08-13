Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next The Trump White House Reality Show Lumbers On Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear the Struts’ Mega-Sized Glam Rocker ‘Primadonna Like Me’

“Don’t you know it’s all about me tonight?” frontman Luke Spiller sings on track that will appear on band’s upcoming album

By

Reporter

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Struts indulge their glam-rock fantasies in the new song “Primadonna Like Me” as frontman Luke Spiller sings, “Do you wanna be a prima donna like me tonight? Don’t you know it’s all about me tonight?” The song’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink production features layers of synths, a Rolling Stones–style guitar riff and handclaps for a monolithic sound. Both this track and the band’s current rock-radio hit “Body Talks” will appear on the group’s upcoming album, though the band has yet to reveal its title or release date.

“‘Primadonna Like Me’ was written about my stage character, my alter ego,” Spiller said in a statement. “It’s this completely deluded guy running around his small town, all dressed to the nines – a full-on 21st century dandy going around saying, ‘Don’t you know who I think I am?'”

The group will be embarking on a fall North American tour next month. Openers on the trek variously include White Reaper, Spirit Animal, the Wrecks and Thunderpussy.

The Struts recently wrapped a summer tour supporting the Foo Fighters, where Spiller regularly joined the headliners for a duet covering Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals.

Spiller discussed his love of Seventies glam rockers in a 2016 interview, when he was 27, saying that lots of people his age preferred those bands over the Top 40. “There were kids like me when I was growing up, and we would talk for hours about AC/DC and Led Zeppelin,” he said. “There’s no smoke without fire. We’re not the only ones. I know that. But it doesn’t matter if kids end up dressing like us. We’ve just always kept the faith that we need to write the best songs we can. That’s the number-one priority.”

In This Article: The Struts

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad