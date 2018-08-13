Hear the Struts’ Mega-Sized Glam Rocker ‘Primadonna Like Me’

The Struts indulge their glam-rock fantasies in the new song “Primadonna Like Me” as frontman Luke Spiller sings, “Do you wanna be a prima donna like me tonight? Don’t you know it’s all about me tonight?” The song’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink production features layers of synths, a Rolling Stones–style guitar riff and handclaps for a monolithic sound. Both this track and the band’s current rock-radio hit “Body Talks” will appear on the group’s upcoming album, though the band has yet to reveal its title or release date.

“‘Primadonna Like Me’ was written about my stage character, my alter ego,” Spiller said in a statement. “It’s this completely deluded guy running around his small town, all dressed to the nines – a full-on 21st century dandy going around saying, ‘Don’t you know who I think I am?'”

The group will be embarking on a fall North American tour next month. Openers on the trek variously include White Reaper, Spirit Animal, the Wrecks and Thunderpussy.

The Struts recently wrapped a summer tour supporting the Foo Fighters, where Spiller regularly joined the headliners for a duet covering Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals.

Spiller discussed his love of Seventies glam rockers in a 2016 interview, when he was 27, saying that lots of people his age preferred those bands over the Top 40. “There were kids like me when I was growing up, and we would talk for hours about AC/DC and Led Zeppelin,” he said. “There’s no smoke without fire. We’re not the only ones. I know that. But it doesn’t matter if kids end up dressing like us. We’ve just always kept the faith that we need to write the best songs we can. That’s the number-one priority.”