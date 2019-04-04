Hear The National’s Introspective New Song ‘Light Years’

Ahead of their eighth album I Am Easy To Find, The National have released a new track “Light Years.” The delicate, emotional song goes heavy on the piano as frontman Matt Berninger croons with a palpable ache.

The band also revealed a video for the track, which pulls scenes from their upcoming short film I Am Easy To Find, directed by Mike Mills. The film, which will also be released alongside the album, stars Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander and is a visual companion to the new music.

This month, the band will present “A Special Evening with The National” in Paris, London New York, Toronto and Los Angeles. The shows will feature early screenings of the I Am Easy To Find film and Q&A’s with the band and Mills, as well as intimate performances. Each show will include special guests, including Gail Ann Dorsey in Paris and Brooklyn Youth Chorus in New York.

I Am Easy To Find will be released May 17 on 4AD. The album was recorded at Long Pond in Hudson Valley, NY, with additional recording sessions in Paris, Berlin, Cincinnati, Austin, Dublin and Brooklyn. It features vocal collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Lisa Hannigan and Mina Tindle. Kate Stables of This Is The Kit, Mina Tindle, Yuki Numata Resnick and James McAlister will also appear at the New York show. More guests will be announced.

Following their special performances in April, The National will head out on a world tour beginning in June. Courtney Barnett and Alvvays will open select shows.

The National Tour Dates



April 16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

April 18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

April 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center*

June 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell*

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

June 17 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre*

June 19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

June 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

June 21 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

June 22 – Hamilton, ON @ Pier 8**

June 24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

June 25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River*

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island**

July 10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

July 12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

July 15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

July 18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

August 4 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

August 6 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 7 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 9 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

August 10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

August 11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

August 14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

August 16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

August 16 – August 18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

August 18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park**

August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park**

August 30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield**

September 1 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater**

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre**

September 5 – Odgen, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater**

September 8 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House**

September 10 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheatre**

September 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall**

November 25 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

November 26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

November 27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

November 29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

December 1 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

December 2 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

December 3 – Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

December 4 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

December 5 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

*w/ Courtney Barnett

**w/ Alvvays