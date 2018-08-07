Hear the Dodos Preview ‘Midlife Crisis Record’ With New Song, Tour Details

The Dodos announced their seventh studio album Certainty Waves, which will be released on October 12th via Polyvinyl. The duo also unveiled new song “Forum” from the forthcoming set.

Described as their “midlife crisis record,” Certainty Waves is the follow-up to 2015’s Individ. Guitarist Meric Long said they were revisiting their sophomore album, Visiter, in preparation for a 10th anniversary show featuring the album, which housed more electric guitar than their folkier-styled output. This inspired a new look at the demos they were working on for Certainty Waves.

“Rather than thinking about the end result or considering the reaction of the listener, I tried to give in to gut reactions, first impulses, however silly or untrue to form they may be,” Long said in a statement. “If it was exciting in any way, we pursued it without hesitancy or question.”

That sense of immediacy can be heard on “Forum” with its trumpet bleats, Long’s bright melodies and Logan Kroeber’s romping percussion.

The Dodos will embark on a North American fall tour following the release of Certainty Waves. It kicks off in San Francisco, California, on October 12th at Independent.

Certainty Waves Track List

1. “Forum”

2. “IF”

3. “Coughing”

4. “Center Of”

5. “SW3”

6. “Excess”

7. “Ono Fashion”

8. “Sort Of”

9. “Dial Tone”

The Dodos Tour Dates

October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

October 23 – Bellingham, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

October 25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 26 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

November 1 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge

November 2 – Somerville, MA @ Thunder Road

November 3 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

November 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

November 5 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

November 6 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

November 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

November 9 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

November 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

November 11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

November 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

November 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

November 15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

November 16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom