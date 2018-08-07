Hear the Dodos Preview ‘Midlife Crisis Record’ With New Song, Tour Details

The Dodos announced their seventh studio album Certainty Waves, which will be released on October 12th via Polyvinyl. The duo also unveiled new song “Forum” from the forthcoming set.
Described as their “midlife crisis record,” Certainty Waves is the follow-up to 2015’s Individ. Guitarist Meric Long said they were revisiting their sophomore album, Visiter, in preparation for a 10th anniversary show featuring the album, which housed more electric guitar than their folkier-styled output. This inspired a new look at the demos they were working on for Certainty Waves.
“Rather than thinking about the end result or considering the reaction of the listener, I tried to give in to gut reactions, first impulses, however silly or untrue to form they may be,” Long said in a statement. “If it was exciting in any way, we pursued it without hesitancy or question.”
That sense of immediacy can be heard on “Forum” with its trumpet bleats, Long’s bright melodies and Logan Kroeber’s romping percussion.
The Dodos will embark on a North American fall tour following the release of Certainty Waves. It kicks off in San Francisco, California, on October 12th at Independent.
Certainty Waves Track List
1. “Forum”
2. “IF”
3. “Coughing”
4. “Center Of”
5. “SW3”
6. “Excess”
7. “Ono Fashion”
8. “Sort Of”
9. “Dial Tone”
The Dodos Tour Dates
October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
October 23 – Bellingham, WA @ Tractor Tavern
October 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
October 25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
October 26 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
November 1 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge
November 2 – Somerville, MA @ Thunder Road
November 3 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
November 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
November 5 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club
November 6 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
November 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
November 9 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
November 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
November 11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
November 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
November 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
November 15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
November 16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
