Hear the 1975 Demand ‘Stop F-cking With the Kids’ on New Song ‘People’

The 1975 get heavier and faster with their sound for new song “People,” the lead single off their forthcoming LP Notes on a Conditional Form.

“People” is a sonic departure for the 1975 and maybe their most punk song ever. Singer Matty Healy sounds as if he is screaming into a megaphone for the fast, adrenaline-inducing rock song which features the same politically conscious elements as the previously-released, Greta Thunberg-assisted song “The 1975” (also off NOACF). “People like people/They want alive people/The young surprise people/Stop fucking with the kids,” Healy sings.

The video has a nü-metal edge, with Healy rocking long hair. The band performs in a box featuring flashing lights, words and images that shift from wall to wall as the camera moves chaotically around them. At one point, Healy has a bomb strapped to his chest that he sets off. He explodes into more digital images.

Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on February 21st, 2020. It follows up last falls A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.