Hear the 1975 Call Out Trump, Kanye West on ‘Love It If We Made It’

The 1975 call out President Trump’s bromance with Kanye West while trying to find a bright spot in these troubling times on their new song, “Love It If We Made It.”

The song finds singer Matt Healey howling over a strong drum beat and pulsing synths. His lyrics are stark and hyper-referential, touching on issues like racism and police brutality (“Selling melanin and then suffocate the black men”), the National Anthem protests (“Kneeling on a pitch”) and the refugee crisis (“A beach of drowning three year olds”).

Elsewhere, Healey pays tribute to late the late rapper Lil Peep and even quotes President Donald Trump twice in one verse. The first is a line pulled from the infamous Access Hollywood tape, while the second comes from Trump’s tweet thanking Kanye West for his support: “‘I moved on her like a bitch!,'” Healey belts, “Excited to be indicted/ Unrequited house with seven pools/ ‘Thank you Kanye, very cool!'”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Healey said “Love It If We Made It” captures “a lot of the ethos” of the 1975’s upcoming LP, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. “I think it’s quite inward, even though I try and speak about larger things than myself, I normally use myself as the frame to do so,” he said. “Especially on ‘Love It If We Made It’ it’s quite outward. And it’s me kind of looking out. It’s an interesting one, because there’s not a lot of context and a lot of things that I say in a kind of direct quotes of people or the headlines that I’ve read.”

“Love It If We Made It” follows previously released Brief Inquiry track, “Give Yourself a Try.” An official release date for the LP has yet to be announced, though it’s tentatively scheduled to arrive in October.