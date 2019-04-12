Hear Tame Impala’s Buoyant New Song ‘Borderline’

Tame Impala have dropped “Borderline,” a track the band previously performed live on Saturday Night Live. The song follows “Patience,” a single released in March, which marked Tame Impala’s first new music since 2015’s Currents.

“Borderline” captures the band’s signature psychedelic vibe. The track has a euphoric, uplifting melody over a hypnotic beat and showcases band mastermind Kevin Parker’s breezy vocals. Parker teased the new track on Instagram earlier this week.

Tame Impala will perform at Coachella, followed by extensive tour dates through May, June and August. The band will headline several festivals, including Shaky Knees Festival, Boston Calling, Primavera Festival, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza. The group is expected to follow-up Currents with a new album this year, though nothing has been announced officially yet.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

April 13 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

April 20 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio,CA

May 02 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN

May 03 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

May 05 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

May 07 – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach FL

May 11 – Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, Mexico

May 25 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA

May 31 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, Spain

June 01 – We Love Green – Paris, France

June 05 – Garden – Gotenberg, Sweden

June 06 – NorthSide – Aarhus, Denmark

June 08 – 02 Arena – London, UK

June 21 – Hurricane Festival – Sheebel, Germany

June 22 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob eck, Germany

June 24 – Empress Ballroom – Blackpool, UK

June 26 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

June 26 – Glastonbury – Pilton, UK

July 19-21 – Splendour In The Grass – Wooyung – Australia

August 01-04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 13 – Parkbühne Wuhlheide – Berlin, Germany

August 09 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, Finland

August 14 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium

August 15 – La Route Du Rock – Rennes, France

August 16 – Lowlands Festival – Walibi Holland, Netherlands