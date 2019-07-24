×
Rolling Stone
Hear ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery’s Debut Single ‘Roddy’

The actor’s musical project is called Djo

Joe Keery is best known as Steve Harrington, a.k.a. the guy with the hair, on Netflix series Stranger Things. But the actor is also part of musical project Djo, which has dropped its debut single “Roddy.”

On the track, Keery, who previously played in Chicago band Post Animal, takes on the vocals, singing, “So man in the mirror/Make another home here/You’re put together but clear/You’re lackin’ substance not fear.” The psych-tinged indie rock tune was written by Keery himself and a low-key, intimate vibe.

The cast of Stranger Things, as a whole, are into music. Keery’s co-star Finn Wolfhard fronts the band Calpurnia while Gaten Matarazzo has a group called Work In Progress, which recently dropped two singles. The third season of the series arrived on Netflix in July, with fans already speculating about what the fourth season will bring. The third season’s soundtrack, released via Legacy Recordings, included classic ’80s numbers like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Workin’ for a Livin’” by Huey Lewis & the News. Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo also contributed their version of “Never Ending Story.”

