Hear Speedy Ortiz’s Defiant Cover of Liz Phair’s ‘Blood Keeper’

Speedy Ortiz paid tribute to Liz Phair by covering her “gorgeous mystery rock song.”

“Blood Keeper” is an outtake from Phair’s 1998 LP Whitechocolatespaceegg. Speedy Ortiz stick close to the spirit of the original, building from dispassionate verses to a feisty chorus buttressed by distorted electric guitars: “I’m obsessed, I’m a wreck, I’m insane/ Isn’t that what you want me to say?”

In a statement, Speedy Ortiz lead singer Sadie Dupuis called “Blood Keeper” “one of my favorites of [Phair’s], made all the more tantalizing because 1, it was never officially released, 2, there’s, like, no information available about it online, 3, other than that it was apparently submitted for the Scream 2 soundtrack.”

Money from sales of Speedy Ortiz’s “Blood Keeper” will go towards efforts to print and distribute copies of Making Spaces Safer, a volume from Shawna Potter — a member of the feminist punk group War on Women — that aims “to empower people to make their scenes more inclusive.” “If every venue’s staff had access to [Making Spaces Safter], bands would have stronger allies in keeping their fans happy and safe,” Dupuis said in a statement. “We came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser for the pocket guide, with the hopes of getting a few copies in the hands of each venue along our tour.”

Speedy Ortiz will tour with Phair throughout September and October. Following the end of the jaunt, Dupuis will release Mouthguard, a book of her poetry,. “Mouthguard’s poems are magical escapism,” she said in a statement. “They’re my devotional affirmations of manic love, or they’re incantations about illness and loss and the strangeness of bodies. Sometimes they’re creepy, sometimes droll, very often woe-is-me narcissistic.”

Mouthguard is due out November 1st.

Speedy Ortiz Tour Dates

September 6, 2018 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

September 7, 2018 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

September 8, 2018 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival*

September 10, 2018 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall*

September 11, 2018 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

September 13, 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

September 14, 2018 – September 15, 2018 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

September 15, 2018 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

September 18, 2018 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

September 19, 2018 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

September 20, 2018 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

September 21, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

September 23, 2018 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction%

September 24, 2018 – San Diego, CA @ Bellly Up Tavern*

September 25, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

September 27, 2018 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk*

September 28, 2018 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

October 1, 2018 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

October 2, 2018 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater*

October 3, 2018 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club*

October 5, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

October 6, 2018 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

October 8, 2018 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

October 9, 2018 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre*

October 10 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

October 12, 2018 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

October 17, 2018 – London, UK @ The Garage^

October 18, 2018 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham^

October 19, 2018 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall^

October 20, 2018 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds^

October 22, 2018 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo^

October 23, 2018 – Manchester, UK @ Now Wave Venue^

October 24, 2018 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns^

October 25, 2018 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana^

*With Liz Phair

^With Doe

%With Potty Mouth and Gypsum