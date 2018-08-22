Hear Soft Cell’s First New Song in 15 Years

Soft Cell ponder a relationship’s expiration date on their new single “Northern Lights,” the British duo’s first original song in 15 years. “When do you stop loving me? I’m guessing not that recently,” singer Marc Almond croons over a plinking drum machine, synthesizers and saxophone. “Why can’t you look at me and show a little honesty?”

The track appears on the synth-pop act’s upcoming compilation The Singles – Keychains & Snowstorms, out September 28th via Universal Music Catalogue. The set also includes another new song, “Guilty (‘Cos I Say You Are),” alongside the pair’s most famous songs, including their 1981 smash “Tainted Love.”

The Singles – Keychains & Snowstorms will follow a new Soft Cell box set, Keychains & Snowstorms: The Soft Cell Story, out September 7th via Universal Music Catalogue. The career-spanning, nine-CD/one-DVD release features over 12 hours of music (half previously unreleased) and over four hours of video footage.

In February, Soft Cell announced a hybrid reunion-goodbye concert billed “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye,” a nod to their single of the same name. “It will be a real statement and send off, and thank you to every fan,” Almond said of the show, scheduled for September 30th at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The pair released their last album of new material, Cruelty Without Beauty, in 2002. Six years later, a crew of electronic artists remixed Soft Cell songs for the Heat LP.