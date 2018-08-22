Hear Soccer Mommy’s Ghostly Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m on Fire’

Soccer Mommy amplifies the melancholy in Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” in her mournful cover of the 1984 song. Sophie Allison reframes the soft-rock single in a ghostly indie-rock atmosphere, elongating every syllable over a strummed electric guitar.

The revamped song, a longtime Soccer Mommy setlist staple, will highlight an upcoming seven-inch single, out October 5th via Fat Possum. The release will also feature a re-recording of Allison’s original track “Henry,” which appeared on her 2016 LP, For Young Hearts.

In a statement about the cover, Allison said she wanted to “make a version of ‘I’m On Fire’ that connected with the sadness of the song.” She added, “I think that doing a more stripped down version allowed me to make something that feels emotionally raw.”

Allison and her live band have spent much of 2018 touring behind the latest Soccer Mommy album, Clean, which Rolling Stone recently named one of the year’s 50 Best Albums So Far. She has U.K., European and North American dates booked for the summer and fall, with her next show lined up for August 31st at the Electric Fields Festival.

Soccer Mommy recently released a cheeky video for her single “Cool” and announced plans to reissue Clean on pink vinyl as part of the fifth-annual charity initiative Ten Bands One Cause.