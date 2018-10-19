Hear Snail Mail Cover ‘Genius’ Lost Mixtape Favorite

On her first record as Snail Mail, 18-year-old Lindsey Jordan established herself as an indie-rock prodigy capable of jagged guitar solos and dreamy melodies. Rolling Stone named it one of the 50 best albums of 2018 so far.

Jordan clearly does things on her own terms, so it makes sense that her new Courtney Love cover is not even of the Courtney Love you’re thinking of. It’s of an Olympia, Washington band called Courtney Love, a duo who existed from 1989 to 1991. The group – featuring guitarist-singer Lois Maffeo and drummer Pat Maley ­ –released three seven-inch records before breaking up.

“My friend put this song on a mix tape for me forever ago,” Jordan tells Rolling Stone. “And since that day it’s been one of my favorite songs. So genius!” The song is “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” was released by Amazon Music as part of their Amazon Originals series.

Snail Mail is touring through early 2019, including a huge show at Madison Square Garden opening for Interpol and Car Seat Headrest.

Snail Mail Tour Dates

11/30 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall

12/1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (early)

12/2 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12/4 – Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College

12/5 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

12/6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

12/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

1/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

1/19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

1/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

1/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

1/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

1/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

1/26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

1/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

1/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

2/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena