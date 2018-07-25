Hear Slash’s New Song ‘Driving Rain’ With Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators issued a new single called “Driving Rain,” a preview of their upcoming album Living the Dream. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist plays bluesy riffs and solos throughout the blistering track.

In a statement about the song, Slash recalled performing the main riff with the band for the first time at a New Hampshire venue during their tour behind 2014’s World on Fire, their most recent LP. “It’s a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road,” he said. “We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it.”

Kennedy described the riff as “reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith.” He added, “It’s got a certain funk to it that’s compelling. Lyrically, it’s a story about somebody who works on the road – it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She’s miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day.”

Living the Dream, out September 21st, is Slash’s fourth solo album and his third featuring the backing band of Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals). The band will promote the 12-song LP with a month-long North American tour launching September 13th in Los Angeles, California and wrapping October 14th in Sacramento, California.