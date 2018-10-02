Hear Sharon Van Etten’s Synth-Heavy New Song ‘Comeback Kid’

Sharon Van Etten ventures into dark, cinematic dance-rock with “Comeback Kid,” the lead single from her newly announced fifth LP, Remind Me Tomorrow, out January 18th, 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

The singer-songwriter, known primarily for her guitar- and piano-driven arrangements, shifts into full-on synth mode with “Comeback Kid,” crooning over whirring keys and a jagged, tumbling drum groove. “Hey, you’re the comeback kid, see me look away/ I’m the runaway,” she sings, the first of several fragmented lyrics.

Van Etten worked with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Future Islands, Lana Del Rey) on Remind Me Tomorrow, experimenting with instrumentation like synthesizers, organs and harmoniums. She wrote the album, which follows 2014’s Are We There, while pregnant, going to school for psychology and between various other projects.

The singer’s recent resumé includes a guest-starring role on the Netflix fantasy series The OA, a musical performance on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival, composing the score for Katherine Dieckmann’s 2016 film, Strange Weather, and writing the title song for Tig, Kristina Goolsby and Ashley York’s 2015 documentary about comedian Tig Notaro.

Van Etten has three tour dates scheduled for fall 2018: October 6th at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas; October 9th in Morrison, Colorado; and October 14th in Oakland, California.

Remind Me Tomorrow Track List

1. “I Told You Everything”

2. “No One’s Easy To Love”

3. “Memorial Day”

4. “Comeback Kid”

5. “Jupiter 4”

6. “Seventeen”

7. “Malibu”

8. “You Shadow”

9. “Hands”

10. “Stay”