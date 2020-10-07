Hear Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ Rendition of Dusty Springfield’s ‘Little by Little’

Daptone Records dropped Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little by Little,” off the upcoming compilation, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), out October 23rd.

Originally recorded for a Springfield compilation, Jones and the Dap-Kings’ version stays true to the original, contributing a bustling horn section. “You’re messing up my life, tearing me apart,” Jones sings. “Breaking up my world and I’m giving up my heart/Little by little by little by little.”

“Little by Little” follows the rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” which they originally recorded for a TV commercial for a major bank.

Just Dropped In features several never-before-heard covers, as well as “Rescue Me” and “In the Bush” that were recorded for The Wolf of Wall Street soundtrack but never used. Also included is a cover of Bad Medicine’s instrumental “Trespasser” for the American Gangster soundtrack.

The compilation marks Jones’ second posthumous release, after 2017’s Soul of a Woman. She died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.

Following its digital release on October 23rd, Just Dropped In will be released on Record Store Day on Black Friday, November 29th. It will be pressed on transparent blue with black splatter color vinyl.