Hear Saul Williams’ Wild New Song ‘The Flaw You Worship’

Saul Williams released a new song, “The Flaw You Worship,” that will feature in the artist’s Kickstarter film project Neptune Frost.

The song features Williams proselytizing over industrial stabs and breakneck beats. “I watch shitty movie after shitty movie wondering how they could not see this / Then it dawned / This is the flaw they worshipped,” Williams on the track, which is inspired by the “current renaissance in African American cinema with respect to films like Get Out and Black Panther.”

According to the film’s Kickstarter, “Neptune Frost is the love story between an inter-sex runaway and a coltan miner and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union.”

The film’s main character is “MartyrLoserKing, the elusive African hacker whose team of ‘loser’ and outcasts ignite the imagination of the world’s most ‘connected’ generation through deep space, deep web penetration. A virtual hero for a world caught in perpetual analogue exploitation.”

All funds from the Kickstarter, which has raised $116,000 toward its $150,000 goal, will go toward the making of the project, which includes a MartyrLoserKing album and a graphic novel. Only 12 days remain for fans to contribute to the Kickstarter campaign, which includes pledge gifts ranging from MartyrLoserKing vinyls to studio visits to executive producer credits.