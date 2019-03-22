×
Hear Sara Bareilles’ Introspective New Song ‘Saint Honesty’

Singer offers another preview of ‘Amidst the Chaos’ album

Sara Bareilles premieres new song "Saint Honesty" off her upcoming new album "Amidst the Chaos."

Sara Bareilles has shared another new song ahead of the release of her upcoming album Amidst the Chaos, out April 5. Her latest track, “Saint Honesty,” is a moody, pensive number that features atmospheric instrumentals along the singer’s emotive croon. The song, which has a dreamy vibe, was produced by T Bone Burnett.

“Saint Honesty” follows “No Such Thing,” a heartbroken balled co-written with Justin Tranter and also produced by Burnett, upbeat single “Fire” and “Armor,” all of which will appear on Amidst the Chaos. The album, which features a collaboration with John Legend, is Bareilles’ fifth. It follows her 2013 effort The Blessed Unrest. In the time since the singer-songwriter made her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress as both a lyricist and the star, which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. She also won an Emmy last year for her performance as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert, which also starred Legend.

