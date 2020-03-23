Hear Run the Jewels’ Hard-Hitting New Single ‘The Yankee and the Brave’

Run the Jewels have dropped a new song, “The Yankee and the Brave.” The track will appear on the duo’s upcoming (and long anticipated) album Run the Jewels 4.

“I should have said it louder sorry,” group member EL-P wrote on Twitter. “HERES A SONG OFF # RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY.”

He later added, “Ay people keep thanking me for dropping a jam and I appreciate that but the actual truth is we need you to hear it,” “We need that and you or we are fucked up. So yeah thank you.”

Run the Jewels are scheduled to open for Rage Against the Machine’s upcoming reunion tour, which has been postponed. The first half of the trek was originally meant to kick off March 26th and run through May 20th, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the first show on the tour will take place at Boston Calling on May 23rd.

Last December, Run the Jewels announced they would be part of the soundtrack to upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Each artist contributing to the soundtrack created new songs for the project and each will have a fictional band/artist name in the game. The group’s last album, Run the Jewels 3, dropped in 2016.