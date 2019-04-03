Hear Roger Taylor’s Political Single ‘Gangsters Are Running This World’

Queen drummer Roger Taylor apparently has some issues with today’s political leaders. The musician has released a new single, “Gangsters Are Running This World,” which offers a commentary on the state of the world.

Released via Queen’s official YouTube channel, the piano-driven single recounts the anxiety caused by current affairs. Taylor sings, “There’s blood in the streets/panic in the air/the markets are trading up/in madness and fear.” It’s not all gloom and doom, as the musician lists some of the things that keep us going, singing, “We all need a reason/To be alive with wonder.”

Queen is heading out on the Rhapsody tour across North America with Adam Lambert on vocals this summer. The tour kicks off July 10 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and wraps up on August 23 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Centre. Tickets are currently on sale. ABC will premiere a documentary film on the group, The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story, on April 29.

The band has been back in the spotlight since the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which traced the band’s early years with Freddie Mercury. The film won four Academy Awards, including Rami Malek for Best Actor, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing, and was nominated for Best Picture. Queen is reportedly working on a sequel.