Hear Rod Stewart Preview New Album With Stirring ‘Didn’t I’

Rod Stewart unveiled an original song, “Didn’t I,” as the first offering from his new solo album, Blood Red Roses, out September 28th via Republic Records.

“Didn’t I” is a rousing pop-rock tune packed with country flourishes. It finds Stewart singing about the damage drugs can do from a parents’ perspective.

On the track, the rocker gives off a wizened edge as he sings lines like, “Didn’t I try to tell you, that stuffs gonna kill ya?/ Oh didn’t I/ But you thought it was cool, and I was just an old fool/ Oh, look at ya!” Singer Bridget Cady – who’s toured extensively with Stewart – also provides vocals on the song.

Blood Red Roses marks Stewart’s first solo album since 2015’s Another Country. The rocker co-produced the record with his longtime collaborator Kevin Savigar. The album is available to pre-order, and will be released as both a 13-track standard edition and 16-track deluxe digital version.

“I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy,” Stewart said of Blood Red Roses. “Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in song-writing.”

Stewart is set to launch a North American tour July 24th at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Florida. Cyndi Lauper will serve as support throughout the trek.