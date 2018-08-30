Hear Rising Rapper Russ Croon New Lovelorn Song ‘Serious’

Russ, an Atlanta MC, shows off his R&B chops on his new song, “Serious,” from his upcoming album, Zoo, out September 7th.

“Serious” is a lovelorn jam built around a mid-tempo drum grove and a delicate mix of piano and guitar. In the lyrics, Russ tries to prove his devotion to the object of his affection, moving between the hook’s simple plea – “Baby take me serious” – and cheeky punchlines like, “I been thirsty since before your water broke / I been thirsty since before Tha Carter IV.”

“Serious” marks Russ’ second offering from Zoo, following “The Flute Song,” which arrived earlier this month and was produced by Scott Storch. Zoo arrives one year after Russ’ breakout debut, There’s Really a Wolf, which peaked at Number Seven on the Billboard albums chart.

Russ will kick off the second leg of his “I See You Tour Part Two” October 19th in Wallingford, Connecticut. The trek wraps November 15th in Seattle, Washington.