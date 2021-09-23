 Ray Charles' Long-Lost 'Curiosity' Duet With Steve Tyrell Drops - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Run an Affiliate Marketing Program (and Have It Succeed)
Home Music Music News

Hear Ray Charles’ Long-Lost ‘Curiosity’ Duet With Steve Tyrell

1989 track, recorded as the theme song for short-lived series Snoops, appears on Tyrell’s new LP Shades of Ray

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ray Charles’ long-lost duet “Curiosity” with jazz singer Steve Tyrell has been released over 30 years after the track was recorded. The song features on Tyrell’s new covers album Shades of Ray, due out Friday.

“Ray Charles sits on a permanent pedestal in my life. He’s been there since I was in high school, singing in a band with my buddies, trying to sound just a fraction as soulful as he always did,” Tyrell said of the collaboration in a statement.

Tyrell was recruited to pen “Curiosity” as the theme song for the short-lived 1989 TV series Snoops. “When it came to recording it, there was only one person I wanted. Aim high, right? So I called Ray Charles,” Tyrell said. “Miraculously and graciously he agreed to sing my song. This was the one and only time he ever sang a television theme song.”

Related Stories

Ray Charles' 'True Genius' Box Set to Feature Previously Unreleased Live Tracks
Peter Guralnick on the Musical and Social Revolution of Ray Charles’ ‘I Got a Woman’

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

Tyrell continued, “When we went in to record it, some of the lyrics had been changed. Ray didn’t get the memo and didn’t have his braille machine with him. He told me not to worry and said I could sing him a line and he’d sing it back a few times until we got what we needed. For years, it has been my private secret that I got to sing a duet with Ray Charles, live. When he heard me sing, he said ‘Beautiful man, beautiful, not bad!’ My idol thought I was ‘not bad,’ and for me, that was pretty damn good!”

Tyrell — who has previously collaborated with artists like Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Aaron Neville, Diana Ross, and Dionne Warwick — will release his Shades of Ray, a collection of his version of Charles classics, on September 24th; the album also features renditions of “Let the Good Times Roll,” “I Got a Woman,” “You Don’t Know Me,” and more.

“Sometimes when you meet your idols, they don’t turn out to be what you expected,” Tyrell said in a statement. “But my experiences with Ray were everything I could have hoped for and more. Hearing our voices together and producing and writing some songs for him was a thrill of a lifetime.”

In This Article: Ray Charles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.