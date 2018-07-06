Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Lil Pump, Charlie Sheen Play Wild Doctors in 'Drug Addicts' Video Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Prophets of Rage’s Heavy, Turbulent New Song ‘Heart Afire’

Rap-rock supergroup recently finished recording 13-song second LP

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Watch, Prophets of Rage, Play, Prison, California Rehabilitation Center

Kevin Winter/Getty

Prophets of Rage, the supergroup/“elite task force of revolutionary musicians” featuring members of Rage Against the MachinePublic Enemy and Cypress Hill, question the nature of freedom and truth on their turbulent new song “Heart Afire.”

“Can you feel it? Can you shoot?/ This cake and eat it/ Isolation, separation, got your education/ Grabbed this gun now I face it/ And my mind is racing,” B-Real and Chuck D rhyme over Tom Morello’s distorted riffs, heavy wah-wah and Brad Wilk’s stomping drums. The track climaxes during a final chorus laced with a disco-funk hi-hat groove.

Prophets of Rage recently told KaaosTV that they’ve finished recording their 13-track second LP, which follows their self-titled 2017 debut.

The band is currently winding down their ongoing European tour, which concludes July 14th in Viveiro, Spain. On July 22nd, they will launch a North American jaunt in Mansfield, Massachusetts alongside Avenged Sevenfold

Three days after undergoing surgery on his broken hand, Morello recruited an audience member to play guitar on Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” during the band’s recent show in Stockholm, Sweden. Two days after suffering the fracture, the guitarist tweeted a gruesome photo of his hand mid-surgery with a steel insertion.

In This Article: Prophets of Rage

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad