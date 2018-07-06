Hear Prophets of Rage’s Heavy, Turbulent New Song ‘Heart Afire’

Prophets of Rage, the supergroup/“elite task force of revolutionary musicians” featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, question the nature of freedom and truth on their turbulent new song “Heart Afire.”

“Can you feel it? Can you shoot?/ This cake and eat it/ Isolation, separation, got your education/ Grabbed this gun now I face it/ And my mind is racing,” B-Real and Chuck D rhyme over Tom Morello’s distorted riffs, heavy wah-wah and Brad Wilk’s stomping drums. The track climaxes during a final chorus laced with a disco-funk hi-hat groove.

Prophets of Rage recently told KaaosTV that they’ve finished recording their 13-track second LP, which follows their self-titled 2017 debut.

The band is currently winding down their ongoing European tour, which concludes July 14th in Viveiro, Spain. On July 22nd, they will launch a North American jaunt in Mansfield, Massachusetts alongside Avenged Sevenfold.

Three days after undergoing surgery on his broken hand, Morello recruited an audience member to play guitar on Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” during the band’s recent show in Stockholm, Sweden. Two days after suffering the fracture, the guitarist tweeted a gruesome photo of his hand mid-surgery with a steel insertion.