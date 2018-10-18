Hear Post Malone, Swae Lee’s New ‘Spider Man’ Collaboration, ‘Sunflower’

It’s hard to find an artist who had a bigger year than Post Malone. His album beerbongs & bentleys hit Number One and broke streaming and chart records – including scoring nine simultaneous Top 20 songs. Currently, “Better Now” is the Number Two song in the country.

Expect that run to continue: Post and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee just released a hyper-catchy new song, “Sunflower,” for the animated Marvel movie Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is out December 14th. The track is a diary of a rocky relationship, which walks the line between hip-hop and dream-pop. “There’s no genres no more, and I don’t feel tethered to anything,” Post said recently. “And if it makes you feel nice or it makes you feel sad or if it makes you feel anything, who gives a fuck what category it is?” Swae Lee recently wrote that he’s “very excited” for people to hear the song.

Post first debuted the song when he played a snippet of it on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. “It’s gonna be sick,” he said. He’s currently on tour through March, and will play New York’s Barclays Center on New Year’s Eve. He’s thought to be a major contender at the Grammys, which he recently admitted would be a big deal to him: “Didn’t Kanye say, ‘I keep my Grammys in my sock drawer’? Sure, fine, it’s cool to hate on them, but it’s also cool to have [the awards] because what we do isn’t normal. I think of it this way: We’re supposed to be in college, but instead we’re here, traveling around the world and working our asses off. For artists like us, it’s cool to be acknowledged. It’s like getting an A or something. For our art. For something we made ourselves.”