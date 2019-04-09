Hear Two New PJ Harvey Songs From ‘All About Eve’ Stage Play

PJ Harvey penned the score to Ivo van Hove’s stage production of All About Eve, which is currently on stage in London’s West End with Gillian Anderson and Lily James in the lead roles. The singer has released two new songs, “Descending” and “The Moth,” which will appear on the play’s soundtrack, to be released April 12.

The first song, “The Moth,” is an emotional ballad that features James on vocals while the second, “Descending,” is an instrumental piece.





All About Eve—The Original Soundtrack is out April 12 via Lakeshore/Invada. It’s Harvey’s first album of music since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, although she has released several singles in the past few years. For the soundtrack, Harvey collaborated with James Johnston and Kenrick Rowe, and it also includes a track, “The Sandman,” with vocals by Anderson. She said in a statement, “I have always loved stories, and so to compose music to support and enhance a story being told is a challenge I enjoy. I also love the freedom that working instrumentally can give me without the constraints of song form.”

All About Eve runs at the Noel Coward Theatre in London until May 11.