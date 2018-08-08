Hear Paul Simon’s Reimagined ‘One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor’

Paul Simon offers a widescreen glow to “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor” in his new re-recorded version of the track, which originally appeared on his 1973 LP, There Goes Rhymin’ Simon.

The slowed-down, simmering track opens with chiming piano, brushed drums and finger snaps before settling into its familiar blues shuffle. Simon embellishes the arrangement with horns, psychedelic tremolo guitar, snaking tambourines and snares.

The song is available as a free download with pre-orders of Simon’s upcoming 14th LP, In the Blue Light, out September 7th. The singer-songwriter reinvented 10 of his favorite solo tracks for the album, collaborating with acclaimed jazz musicians like trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist John Patitucci and drummers Jack DeJohnette and Steve Gadd.

“This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” Simon said in a statement of the project, which follows 2016’s Stranger to Stranger. “Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Simon is set to launch the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – Farewell Tour” on September 5th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The East Coast jaunt wraps September 22nd in Queens, New York.