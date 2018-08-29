Hear Paul Simon’s New Take on ‘Rene And Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War’

Paul Simon adds lush orchestral layers to “Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War” in a new version of the 1983 track. New York chamber ensemble yMusic offers textural elegance to the rerecorded take, which appears on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming 14th LP, In the Blue Light.

The song, which appeared in its original form on 1983’s Hearts and Bones, opens and closes with flurries of strings and woodwinds. Simon quietly croons over the subtle orchestrations and a descending electric guitar pattern – a more atmospheric approach than the first version, which included backing vocals and reverb-heavy percussion.

In the Blue Light, out September 7th, features 10 new versions of overlooked pieces from throughout Simon’s catalog. Guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist John Patitucci and drummers Steve Gadd and Jack DeJohnette appear on the album; yMusic also contributed to one other song, “Can’t Run But,” which features an arrangement from the National’s Bryce Dessner.

Simon previously previewed the record with “Can’t Run But” and “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor.” The singer will launch the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – Farewell Tour” on September 5th in New Orleans, Louisiana; the East Coast jaunt wraps September 22nd in Queens, New York.