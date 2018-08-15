Hear Paul McCartney’s ‘Raunchy’ New Song ‘Fuh You’

Paul McCartney teamed with Grammy-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder for his new single “Fuh You.” The song has a bouncy piano and harpsichord line, helium-voiced backing vocals and a danceable rhythm, as the former Beatle recalls meeting a lover.

“I just wanna know how you feel, I want a love that’s so proud and real,” he sings in the chorus, “You make me want to go out and steal/I just want it fuh you.” Though it’s safe to assume that McCartney, who uses the word “raunchy” to describe the tune, wouldn’t be surprised if you misheard that last line. The song will appear on his upcoming album, Egypt Station, due out September 7th.

“With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with [producer] Greg Kurstin,” McCartney said in a statement. “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story.

“So it was like ‘Come on baby now,'” he continued. “‘Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there… sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.”

The artist announced the new album this past June, releasing the songs “Come On to Me” and “I Don’t Know.” With the release of “Fuh You,” he’s also released a track list for the record. He has announced a handful of dates in Canada to support the album and will headline the Austin City Limits Festival in October.

In the meantime, he’s been on a media blitz, visiting Liverpool with James Corden and taking a tour of The Late Late Show with the host. He’ll also be the subject of an hour-long primetime special, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, which will air on CBS on August 20th.

Egypt Station Track List

1. “Opening Station”

2. “I Don’t Know”

3. “Come On To Me”

4. “Happy With You”

4. “Who Cares”

5. “Fuh You”

6. “Confidante”

7. “People Want Peace”

8. “Hand In Hand”

9. “Dominoes”

10. “Back In Brazil”

11. “Do It Now”

12. “Caesar Rock “

13. “Despite Repeated Warnings”

14. “Station II”

15. “Hunt You Down/Naked/C-Link”