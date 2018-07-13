Rolling Stone

Hear Norah Jones’ Soothing New Song ‘It Was You’

Singer releases second single as work continues on follow-up to 2016’s ‘Day Breaks’

Norah Jones has shared a new song titled “It Was You,” the second in a string of singles as the singer works on the follow-up to 2016’s Day Breaks.

The soothing, low-key soul track finds Jones at the piano augmented by a band featuring drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christopher Thomas, organist Pete Remm, trumpeter Dave Guy and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels.

“It Was You” is Jones’ second new song in as many months, following the June release of “My Heart Is Full,” a collaboration with Thomas Bartlett.

Following a July tour in Europe, Jones will return stateside for six September shows throughout California.

Norah Jones Tour Dates

September 20 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
September 21 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
September 23 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival
September 25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
September 28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

