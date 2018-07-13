Hear Norah Jones’ Soothing New Song ‘It Was You’

Norah Jones has shared a new song titled “It Was You,” the second in a string of singles as the singer works on the follow-up to 2016’s Day Breaks.

The soothing, low-key soul track finds Jones at the piano augmented by a band featuring drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christopher Thomas, organist Pete Remm, trumpeter Dave Guy and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels.

“It Was You” is Jones’ second new song in as many months, following the June release of “My Heart Is Full,” a collaboration with Thomas Bartlett.

Following a July tour in Europe, Jones will return stateside for six September shows throughout California.

Norah Jones Tour Dates

September 20 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

September 21 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

September 23 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival

September 25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival