Hear Norah Jones, Jeff Tweedy Team Up on ‘A Song With No Name’

Norah Jones last released an album in 2016, but she hasn’t stopped putting out new music. In the last few months she’s been releasing a series of standalone singles, ranging from jazz-influenced soul (“It Was You”) to ethereal psychedelia (“My Heart is Full.”)

The latest is release is “A Song With No Name,” featuring Jeff Tweedy, who doesn’t sing, but can be heard all over the track with his distinct acoustic guitar playing. The song would’ve sounded at home on Yankee Hotel Foxtrot: Jones sings about being painfully in love with someone who might not even be aware of her thoughts: “If I had a gun / If I had a knife / If I had your love / If I was your wife.”

Jones has been a Wilco fan for a long time. She’s recorded and covered the band’s “Jesus, Etc” live, including at the Bridge School Benefit in 2008.

Jones is currently on a west coast tour that will wrap with JONI 75, a two-day celebration of Joni Mitchell’s milestone birthday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Graham Nash and more.

Norah Jones Tour Dates

September 20 – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CA

September 21 – Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

September 23 – Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey, CA

September 25 – Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA

September 26 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

September 28 – Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

November 6-7 – Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA