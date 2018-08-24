Hear Nick Jonas Remain Loyal on Robin Schulz Collaboration ‘Right Now’

Nick Jonas and German producer Robin Schulz have teamed up for the flirty late-summer jam “Right Now.” This is Jonas’ second new single this year, following the DJ Mustard collaboration “Anywhere.”

Billed as “Nick Jonas vs. Robin Schulz,” the pair have created poppy EDM track, similar to the more dance music-leaning singles of Jonas’ last two years. “You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars,” the pop star says at the song’s beginning before detailing his loyalty to the person the song is directed to. “Right now, you know I miss you body/So I won’t kiss nobody/Until you come back home,” he croons on the chorus.

Jonas’ last album was 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated. He has been releasing various singles over the last two years, including “Remember I Told You” with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner which hit Number 10 on the US Dance chart. Outside of music, he starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and is currently filming the sci-fi film Chaos Walking.