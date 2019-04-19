×
Rolling Stone
Hear Modest Mouse’s Record Store Day B-Side ‘I’m Still Here’

The gravelly rock number accompanies recent release ‘Poison The Well’

Modest Mouse released new song "I'm Still Here," off their Record Store Day record.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Modest Mouse have released a new track “I’m Still Here,” the b-side to their Record Store Day 7-inch. The song, which accompanied “Poison The Well” on the release, was previously only available on the physical record, which the band cryptically teased ahead of release.

Along with “Poison The Well,” the raucous track is Modest Mouse’s first new music since 2015 album Strangers To Ourselves. Modest Mouse will join The Black Keys on tour in North America this fall. The tour, dubbed “Let’s Rock,” kicks off September 23 at Denver’s Pepsi Center and wraps up on November 24 at Vancouver’s Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. Tickets are currently on sale.

