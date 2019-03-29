×
Hear Modest Mouse’s Gritty New Track ‘Poison the Well’

Band drops first new music since 2015

Modest Mouse have released a new song, “Poison the Wall,” ahead of their Record Store Day 7″. The gritty, static-laced rock number, which has a psychedelic tinge, is the band’s first release since their 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves. They previously teased the new music with a series of cryptic puzzles mailed out to fans earlier this month.

“Poison the Wall,” which clocks in at less than two and a half minutes, features the band’s signature angular indie rock sound alongside singer Isaac Brock’s growling croon. As the track builds, Brock yelps, “The medicine makers they are tryin’ to kill us/Yeah they know what a cure is but they bet that’s bad for business.”

Modest Mouse will drop the full 7″ on April 13 for Record Store Day. It will also include a previously unreleased B-side and will be pressed on “triangular mint-green” vinyl.

The band will join The Black Keys on tour in North America this fall. The tour, titled “Let’s Rock,” kicks off September 23 at Denver’s Pepsi Center and wraps on November 24 at Vancouver’s Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

