Hear Mitski’s Bittersweet New Song ‘Two Slow Dancers’

Mitski released a new track, “Two Slow Dancers,” from her new album Be The Cowboy, which is out August 17th. The slow, atmospheric number follows her latest single “Nobody,” as well as recent track “Geyser.”

“Two Slow Dancers” is about two old lovers who have reunited in a school gymnasium. “They used to have something together that is no longer there and they’re trying to relive it in a dance,” Mitski said in a press release, “knowing that they’ll have to go home and go back to their lives.”

Be The Cowboy is Mitski’s fifth studio album, following 2016’s Puberty 2. It was produced by Patrick Hyland and includes 14 tracks. The new album centers on a persona created by the New York-based singer. Mitski called her “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel. Because women have so little power and showing emotion is seen as weakness, this ‘character’ clings to any amount of control she can get. Still, there is something very primordial in her that is trying to find a way to get out.”

The singer will tour North America, Europe and the U.K. in support of the release, kicking the dates off with a week of shows on the East Coast. She will also play a sold-out record release show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on August 18th with support from Sidney Gish.