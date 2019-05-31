Hear Miley Cyrus’ New EP ‘She Is Coming’

Miley Cyrus has dropped a new EP, She Is Coming. The six-song collection is the first of three EPs planned by the singer and includes pulsating pop single “Mother’s Daughter.” Several guest vocals appear on the EP, including Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah on “D.R.E.A.M.,” RuPaul on “Cattitude” and Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It on “Party Up The Street.”

SHE CAME https://t.co/bBZKvzzav0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 31, 2019

Cyrus has been teasing her plans for three new EPs, which will comprise an larger project titled She Is: Miley Cyrus. Earlier this month, the singer premiered three new songs — “Cattitude,” “Dream” and “Mother’s Daughter” — during her set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. The release follows Cyrus’ last album, Younger Now, which dropped in 2017.

“Cattitude” notably features a line referencing Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Cyrus intones, “I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi. I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Cyrus clarified the line in an appearance on Capital’s Breakfast Show, saying, “I don’t actually think there is beef now anymore. I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane and I always grew up collaborating with Demi, Selena and there was never any competition. Ariana [Grande] is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place. I think what they [Cardi and Nicki] do is so different from each other so they both get a crown, they don’t have to share it. They’re both queens. Anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go to — Cardi and Nicki.”

The singer will also star in an upcoming of episode of Black Mirror, part of the Netflix show’s fifth season, which premieres June 5th. In the episode, Cyrus plays an pop star peddling a line of toy robots that look just like her to teen fans.